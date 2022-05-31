Schedules, previews for Dallas-area teams

Right here’s all the pieces you’ll want to know for the 2022 UIL softball state match. Beneath you’ll discover schedules and previews for Dallas-area groups.

UIL softball state match

Dallas-area groups solely

(All video games at Crimson and Charline McCombs Discipline in Austin)

Class 6A semifinals

Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6), 7:00 Friday

Championship recreation: 7:00 Saturday

Class 5A semifinals

Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (33-9), 10 a.m. Friday

Championship recreation: 4:00 Saturday

Previews

Class 6A semifinals

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Deer Park

When, the place: 7 p.m. Friday at Crimson and Charline McCombs Discipline in Austin

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Document: 31-6

Playoff street: d. Bryan 15-1, 5-2; d. Tyler Legacy 6-3; d. Killeen Harker Heights 8-3, 5-2; d. Cypress Ranch 11-0, 5-0; d. The Woodlands 12-2, 4-3

Earlier appearances at state: None

State titles: None

Notable: Lake Ridge has gained 15 in a row and hasn’t misplaced since April 5 towards Waxahachie en path to its first state match look. Oklahoma State pledge Tia Warsop has a team-leading 56 stolen bases, and Paris Johnson has added 45 steals. These two have been onerous to maintain off base, with Warsop hitting .588 and scoring 65 runs and Johnson hitting .557 with 65 runs and 41 RBIs. These two have mixed for 150 hits. Kassidy Probability provides Lake Ridge a 3rd .500 hitter, batting .504 with 50 runs and 54 RBIs. Maggie Miller has hit seven of Lake Ridge’s 20 dwelling runs. Brooklyn Morris is hitting .479 and leads Lake Ridge in doubles (21), triples (seven) and RBIs (56). Morris (14-5, 3.49 ERA) and Avery Hoang (17-1, 0.62 ERA) have dealt with the pitching duties.

Deer Park

Document: 40-4

Playoff street: d. Galena Park North Shore 12-0, 11-0; d. Alvin 2-3, 4-3, 11-1; d. Clute Brazoswood 0-8, 9-4, 3-2; d. Katy Seven Lakes 10-0; d. Pearland 7-5, 3-0

Earlier appearances at state: 5 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2021)

State titles: 3 (2012, 2014, 2021)

Notable: The defending 6A state champion has gotten a giant postseason from Angelina Morales, who’s hitting .429 with six extra-base hits and 13 RBIs in 11 playoff video games. Leadoff hitter Emma Overla is hitting .419 with 15 runs within the playoffs, Erin Perez is batting .414 and Houston signee Kayla Zaid is hitting .371. Deer Park has used three pitchers within the playoffs — Reanna Nieman, Central Florida signee Madison Applebe and Aubrey Graham. Nieman began each video games of the regional closing sweep of Pearland and is 5-Zero within the playoffs and 15-Zero on the season, whereas Applebe is 2-2 within the playoffs and 17-Three total.

Class 5A semifinals

Prosper Rock Hill vs. Montgomery Lake Creek

When, the place: 10 a.m. Friday at Crimson and Charline McCombs Discipline in Austin

Prosper Rock Hill

Document: 33-9

Playoff street: d. Frisco Lone Star 8-0, 10-0; d. Woodrow Wilson 7-0, 16-0; d. Frisco Heritage 4-2; d. Forney 4-5, 7-1, 4-3; d. Royse Metropolis 9-0, 1-0

Earlier appearances at state: None

State titles: None

Notable: Rock Hill has relied on two pitchers all through the season, usually utilizing Grace Berlage and Taylor Hagen in the identical recreation. Berlage is 20-Eight with a 1.27 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 148 1/Three innings, and Hagen is 13-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 87 2/Three innings. Ella Berlage is hitting .423 with a team-leading 19 doubles, 5 dwelling runs and 46 RBIs, whereas Veronica Cully can also be hitting .423 and leads the group with 43 runs scored. Ella Berlage, Cully and Katerina Luna all have greater than 40 hits, and Luna is hitting .365 with 16 doubles, 4 dwelling runs and 42 RBIs. Rock Hill has seven gamers with 10 or extra stolen bases, led by Emily Alvarez (25) and Cully (15).

Montgomery Lake Creek

Document: 38-0

Playoff street: d. Magnolia 11-0, 8-5; d. Pflugerville Weiss 11-0; d. Waller 5-3, 7-3; d. Friendswood 8-0, 10-0; d. Santa Fe 5-0, 7-2

Earlier appearances at state: None

State titles: None

Notable: LSU pledge Maddie McKee has been probably the most prolific hitter in a strong Lake Creek lineup, main the nation’s second-ranked group (per MaxPreps) in batting common (.534), hits (71), runs (69), doubles (15), triples (six) and RBIs (47). Florida pledge Ava Brown leads Lake Creek with 10 dwelling runs and is hitting .389 with 40 RBIs, and she or he is 28-Zero as a pitcher with a 0.50 ERA and 318 strikeouts in 169 1/Three innings. Sophomore Carmen Uribe is hitting .500 and ranks second on the group in runs (40) and hits (59), whereas Syracuse signee Madelyn Lopez is hitting .464 with 14 doubles, 4 dwelling runs and 46 RBIs. Lake Creek has scored in double digits 15 instances.

