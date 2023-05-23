Schertz PD seeks clues into 20-year old murder case

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is these days requesting contemporary information relating to a chilly murder case that dates again to 2003. Samuel L. Pfannstiel, sometimes called “Sammy,” was once discovered shot to loss of life at his trade, Rodeo Motors, within the 11000 block of I-10 East in Schertz. Pfannstiel was once a well known rodeo manufacturer, as discussed in a news liberate by way of the dept.

Det. Sgt. Trevino is main the case and is calling any individual with information to come back ahead. If you already know one thing that might lend a hand the investigation, you’ll touch the detective at 210-619-1200 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous guidelines will also be left throughout the P3 Tips app or at the Crime Stoppers web page.

The Schertz Police Department is decided to unravel this case and convey justice to Pfannstiel’s circle of relatives and family members.