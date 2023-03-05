School safety top priority for Texas residents | News

Texas

March 5, 2023
School safety is the one schooling factor that a majority of Texans, 55 %, stated was once “extremely important” for the Legislature to handle, in step with the newest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project ballot.

“Improving school safety enjoys a degree of bipartisan support among voters,” stated James Henson, co-director of UT Austin’s Texas Politics Project and a co-director of the ballot. “There was much more of a partisan divide in other areas of public education policy. Among Republicans, for example, school safety is effectively tied with curriculum content as the top priority, while among Democrats school safety is similarly tied with teacher pay and retention.”

