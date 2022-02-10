School Voucher Bill Will Not Be Heard This Session

A bill that would have given Oklahoma students a voucher to help offset the costs of a private education, called The Oklahoma Empowerment Act, will not be heard this session, Oklahoma’s House Speaker just announced.
Rural public schools’ advocates had told News 9 that the act would be devastating to schools in Oklahoma’s rural counties, many of which don’t have private school options.
Related Story: School Choice Bills Will Be Funded By State Aid; Rural Schools Express Concern
House Speaker Charles McCall told reporters Thursday afternoon that the act, authored by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, would not be heard.
Tune in to News 9 at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. for the latest on this development.