Schoolboy Q Explains How Golf Changed His Life With PGA Tour [Video]

Schoolboy Q tells PGA Tour how golf changed his attitude and life in rare on the green interview.

Outside of rapping Schoolboy Q is a major golf enthusiast and we’ve had a front row seat of his developing relationship with golf since day one. The TDE rapper was even in the promo for the latest PGA Tour 2k1 trailer and you could play as him in the game. Schoolboy might be the funniest rapper alive and his energy radiates through everyone around him at all times. Recently while he was playing PGA Tour stopped him for a quick interview and you can tell from the interviewer’s constant smiles he’s always bringing joy to the greens. In the interview, Schoolboy Q talks about how the game of golf changed his life. He compares life to a game of golf and says once it changed his mental health then attitude everything else pretty much fell into place for him after that. He even admits in the life he had golf was never in the possibilities but once he got into it he quickly fell in love with the sport. As you can see from the clip the golf game has become a major part of his life and the sport itself loves his presence. You can watch the full interview below.