Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous “forever chemicals” in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists not too long ago performed a examine the place they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and located dangerous contaminants in each one.

The “forever chemicals” detected have been perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs).

“These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the oysters prove they are in the water and have crept into the food chain,” they stated.

The findings of their analysis have been not too long ago printed in Science of the Total Environment.

“I wanted to look into what we’re eating and if it might be contaminating us,” stated Leila Lemos, the examine’s lead writer and an FIU distinguished postdoctoral scholar.

“These findings are definitely a red flag, especially for areas like Biscayne Bay.”

Researchers stated that as filter-feeders, oysters are among the many greatest sentinels and might reveal quite a bit in regards to the general well being of an ecosystem together with ranges of contamination.

“Biscayne Bay oysters had the highest concentrations of contaminants compared to the other study sites.”

Lemos stated, “this was somewhat surprising since they were among the smallest oysters sampled. The more time an oyster has to grow, the more time it also has to accumulate toxic chemicals.”

“This means Biscayne Bay could be so contaminated, the oysters are bombarded with such high concentrations they accumulate contaminants more quickly,” Lemos stated.

Lemos factors out present assessments solely embody 4 PFAS and 4 PAEs compounds — and do not have a look at nearly all of compounds.

The analysis didn’t have a look at the dangers of consuming different marine life that will stay in the identical waters because the oysters with excessive contamination.

“It’s important to also remember that there’s so many other exposure paths for both PFAS and PAEs compounds, like drinking water,” Lemos stated.

A previous FIU study, led by FIU chemistry Assistant Professor Natalia Quinete, discovered round 30 completely different PFAS in Miami, Broward and Palm Beach faucet water, in addition to in Biscayne Bay and close by tributary canals.

“PAEs are widely used in consumer products, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, food packing, detergents, children’s toys and more.”

“Exposure can happen from ingestion, inhalation, and through contact with dirt or soil, and studies have found association between PAE exposure and diabetes, obesity, allergies and asthma, as well as impacts to reproductive health, immune function and more.”

“PFAS include thousands of man-made chemicals, primarily used in industrial and consumer products. They are found in everything from fast food packaging, non-stick cookware, waterproof makeup, clothing, adhesives, firefighting foams and more.”

Scientists say PFAS accumulate over time in the water, air, soil — and have even been discovered in human blood.

“These chemicals are known to impact reproduction and human development, immune system functioning, interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, as well as cause liver and kidney damage.”

In June 2022, the Environmental Protect Agency (EPA) warned PFAS are extra dangerous than beforehand thought, even at undetectable ranges.