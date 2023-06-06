Scooter passenger killed after being rear-ended by box truck in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash involving a scooter and a box truck passed off on Tuesday morning, ensuing in the demise of 1 particular person in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident was once reported round 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US-1 at Southwest 137th Avenue, in keeping with government.

The twist of fate was once led to by a white box truck that crashed into the again of a black scooter that was once desk bound at a pink gentle on US-1. The scooter was once occupied by each a motive force and a passenger.

Upon affect, the Hispanic male passenger was once ejected from the scooter and pronounced lifeless on the scene. The motive force of the scooter was once handled on the website for minor accidents. In distinction, the box truck motive force didn’t maintain any accidents from the collision. Authorities due to this fact blocked off the intersection of US-1 and Southwest 137th Avenue for additional investigation.

