An individual has been hospitalized after being struck by a DART train whilst using an electrical scooter in Downtown Dallas on Thursday, as showed by the native police pressure. The twist of fate noticed the DART police reply at noon and a sufferer taken to Baylor Hospital with non-life-threatening accidents. The Orange Line DART train concerned was once travelling southbound alongside Olive Street, with preliminary investigations suggesting that the scooter motive force was once making an attempt to overcome the oncoming train, then again failed to take action. No passengers at the train have been harmed, and it stays unknown whether or not the injured rider was once renting or owned the electrical scooter.