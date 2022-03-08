Scoreboard roundup — 3/1/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 116, Detroit 113
Toronto 109, Brooklyn 108
Boston 107, Atlanta 98
LA Clippers 113, Houston 100
Minnesota 129, Golden State 114
Dallas 109, LA Lakers 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0
Columbus 4, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2
Detroit 4, Carolina 3 (OT)
Calgary 5, Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4
Colorado 5, NY Islanders 3
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Anaheim 4, Boston 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona 91, Southern Cal 71
Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56
TCU 74, Kansas 64
Kentucky 83, Mississippi 72
Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67
Villanova 76, Providence 74
Tennessee 75, Georgia 68
Houston 71, Cincinnati 53
Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70
