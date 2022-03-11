Scoreboard roundup — 3/10/22

(NEW YORK) — Listed here are the scores from Thursday’s sports activities occasions:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100
Golden State 113, Denver 102
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1
Arizona 5, Toronto 4 (OT)
Ultimate Carolina 2, Colorado 0
Buffalo 3, Vegas 1
Ottawa 4, Seattle 3 (OT)
Boston 4, Chicago 3
Florida 6, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5 (SO)
NY Islanders 6, Columbus 0
St. Louis 6, NY Rangers 2
Nashville 4, Anaheim 1
Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3 (OT)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona 84, Stanford 80
Oklahoma 72, Baylor 67
Kansas 87, West Virginia 63
Duke 88, Syracuse 79
Villanova 66, St. John’s 65
Windfall 65, Butler 61
UCLA 75, Washington St. 65
Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 41
UConn 62, Seton Corridor 52
TCU 65, Texas 60
Colorado St. 53, Utah St. 51
Iowa 112, Northwestern 76
North Carolina 63, Virginia 43
Southern Cal 65, Washington 61
