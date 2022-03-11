Scoreboard roundup — 3/10/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Listed here are the scores from Thursday’s sports activities occasions:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100

Golden State 113, Denver 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1

Arizona 5, Toronto 4 (OT)

Ultimate Carolina 2, Colorado 0

Buffalo 3, Vegas 1

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3 (OT)

Boston 4, Chicago 3

Florida 6, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5 (SO)

NY Islanders 6, Columbus 0

St. Louis 6, NY Rangers 2

Nashville 4, Anaheim 1

Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona 84, Stanford 80

Oklahoma 72, Baylor 67

Kansas 87, West Virginia 63

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Villanova 66, St. John’s 65

Windfall 65, Butler 61

UCLA 75, Washington St. 65

Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 41

UConn 62, Seton Corridor 52

TCU 65, Texas 60

Colorado St. 53, Utah St. 51

Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

North Carolina 63, Virginia 43

Southern Cal 65, Washington 61

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.