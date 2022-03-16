Scoreboard roundup — 3/15/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Listed here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports activities occasions:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Memphis 135, Indiana 102

Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108

Miami 105, Detroit 98

Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Arizona 6, Montreal 3

NY Rangers 4, Anaheim 3 (OT)

Washington 4, NY Islanders 3 (SO)

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3

Boston 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Edmonton 7, Detroit 5

Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0

Florida 3, San Jose 2 (OT)

