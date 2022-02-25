Scoring struggles sink Stars in shootout loss despite another stellar Jake Oettinger performance

In a 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators on Thursday night, the Stars reinforced the idea that they have reclaimed their identity.

Mikael Granlund scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Predators past Dallas, snagging the all-important extra point in the Western Conference standings. The Stars are now five points behind Nashville for the first Wild Card spot in the West on a night when they could have closed the gap to two.

Jason Robertson scored the team’s only goal and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves, plus three more in the shootout, for Dallas. Philip Tomasino’s first-period goal was the only one Nashville needed to reach the shootout, as Juuse Saros made 27 saves to stymie the Stars attack. Saros stopped all four Dallas shots in the shootout.

“It’s a good point and we deserved two,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said to reporters in Nashville. “We outplayed them. Their goalie was the difference in the game. I thought we played our hearts out tonight. I was very happy with everything. The power play could have won us the game, clearly, but our penalty killers were great tonight.

“[At] 5 on 5, we were very good, didn’t give up many opportunities. Very, very happy with the way we played. We deserved the two, didn’t get it. We’ll take the one and move on.”

The Stars won their previous seven games that went to overtime or a shootout, including Wednesday night’s overtime win over Winnipeg.

The good and bad of the Stars identity has blossomed in recent games.

It looks like the Stars have again become the tight-checking, defensively-minded team that they were over the last few years. Earlier this season, Dallas strayed from their defensive core and uncharacteristically allowed chances from the slot and, in turn, goals. Instead of the high-end defensive team they had been, the Stars sunk closer to the middle.

That seems to have been fixed.

Against Nashville, the Stars allowed a season-low 25 shot attempts at 5 on 5. The 14 shots on goal allowed at 5 on 5 were also a season low for Dallas. The second-lowest? Wednesday against Winnipeg, when the Stars allowed 29 shot attempts and 15 shots on goal at 5 on 5.

Oettinger has complemented the Stars defense with his recent hot streak, providing the goaltending that Dallas became accustomed to with Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin. In his last nine games, Oettinger has a .938 save percentage and 1.85 goals against average.

“In a tight game like that, you get the opportunity to step up big, which is exciting for me,” Oettinger said. “It’s fun. Tight games, we’re going to be in those every game, pretty much, down the stretch here. Better get used to it.”

The downside to the Stars’ rediscovery of their identity is the lack of scoring.

Robertson’s goal was just the fourth 5-on-5 goal scored by Dallas in the last six games. In that time, only one goal at 5 on 5 has come from out the Stars’ top line of Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski.

“It’s just one of those dry spells,” Robertson said. “We had a couple looks the other night, a couple looks at the end of the game. We had a pretty good first period, a lot of chances there and the second was a lot of special teams. One of those dry spells, but everyone in that locker room is trying to bury [them].”

Given chances to win the game, the Stars went 0 for 4 on the power play, including coming up empty in a 4 on 3 advantage in overtime. Dallas has not scored on any of its last 15 power plays, a drought that reaches back to Feb. 15 in Colorado.

The Stars penalty kill went 5 for 5, including killing Jamie Benn’s four-minute high-sticking penalty.

Robertson’s goal tied him for the team lead with 22 goals, and tied the game 81 seconds into the second period as he snuck a shot through Saros’ legs. Tomasino opened the scoring by cutting to the middle on Jani Hakanpää and placing a shot between Oettinger’s pad and blocker.

“I think our performance was close to as good as it can get [with the] back-to-back, traveling today against a Central opponent,” Robertson said. “We’re proud of our effort tonight.”

Travel trouble: The Stars flew to Nashville on Thursday afternoon since they were unable to fly out of Dallas on Wednesday night because of ice.

It was the second time this season that the Stars flew on the day of the game, as Dallas also flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Dec. 9. They were unable to leave Vegas the previous night because of a bomb threat, and lost to the Kings 4-0 the next night.

Faksa’s fight: It took only 37 seconds for the Stars and the Predators to renew their Central Division rivalry, as Radek Faksa and Tanner Jeannot dropped the gloves in the game’s first minute.

It was Faksa’s second fight of the season. His first was on Nov. 18 in Minnesota.

Rinne honored: Prior to the game against the Stars, the Predators retired former goaltender Pekka Rinne’s No. 35. During Rinne’s 15-year career with the Predators, he faced the Stars 36 times, finishing with an 18-13-2 record to go with a .902 save percentage and 2.80 goals against average.

In Rinne’s only postseason series against Dallas, the Stars beat the Preds in 2019, capped by John Klingberg’s overtime winner in Game 6.

+++

Find more Stars coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.