Scotland vs. Ukraine live stream: World Cup playoff prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds

Ukraine takes on Scotland this Wednesday in what will probably be an emotionally charged FIFA World Cup qualification playoff conflict at Hampden Park. In motion for the primary time since Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainians have gathered their squad and can now try to beat the Scots on dwelling soil earlier than the winner faces Wales for a spot in Qatar. Whatever the consequence, the truth that Oleksandr Petrakov’s males are right here deserves celebration.

Listed here are our storylines, how one can watch the match & extra:

How you can watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jun. 1 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jun. 1 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Hampden Park — Glasgow, Scotland

Hampden Park — Glasgow, Scotland TV: ESPN, TUDN | Reside stream: fuboTV (Get entry now)

ESPN, TUDN | fuboTV (Get entry now) Odds: SCO +130; Draw +190; UKR +230 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Scotland: Steve Clarke’s males drew each of their March friendlies however completed qualification sturdy with six consecutive wins though it was not sufficient to dislodge Denmark on the high of Group F. The Scottish are nonetheless using the crest of a wave of positivity after their UEFA Euro 2020 outing, so count on Hampden Park to be full of life.

Ukraine: With out an official match since final November, a 2-1 pleasant victory over Borussia Monchengladbach is all of the Ukrainians have been capable of get in so far as preparation goes for this recreation. A sequence of membership friendlies that includes the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, and Dynamo Kyiv have additionally taken place to arrange the gamers after they completed second to France in Group D.

Prediction

Choose: Scotland ought to make dwelling benefit rely in a slim contest. This one might be determined by a single objective both means, however the Scots have the benefit at dwelling and may have the ability to arrange a conflict with Wales. Make no mistake, although, Ukraine will probably be sturdy impartial favorites.