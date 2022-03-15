Scott Hall, professional wrestling’s legendary “Bad Guy,” dead at 63

Scott Corridor, skilled wrestling’s “Dangerous Man” who revolutionized the trade as a founding member of the New World Order faction, has died. He was 63.

WWE introduced his dying Monday evening and aired a tribute video on its flagship “Uncooked” program. Corridor, who additionally wrestled for WWE as Razor Ramon, was a two-time inductee into the corporate’s Corridor of Fame.

WWE is saddened to study that two-time WWE Corridor of Famer Scott Corridor has handed away. WWE extends its condolences to Corridor’s household, buddies and followers. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

His longtime buddy and fellow NWO member Kevin Nash wrote on social media that Corridor was taken off life assist on Monday following problems from hip alternative surgical procedure.

Former WWE and WCW star Sean Waltman tweeted Monday, “He is gone.”

Corridor battled alcohol abuse for years and chronicled his a long time of substance points in an 2011 ESPN documentary during which he stated, “I ought to have been lifeless 100 instances.”

The wrestling world mourned Corridor and a few WWE stars paid tribute to his mannerisms and catchphrases on “Uncooked.”

“Scott Corridor was a towering determine amongst his contemporaries – a legend inside and outdoors the ring,” WWE Corridor of Famer Mick Foley tweeted.

Within the ring, few skilled wrestlers oozed machismo fairly just like the “Dangerous Man.” Corridor labored his method up by a number of wrestling territories within the 1980s earlier than he caught his massive break in 1992 when he signed with the then-World Wrestling Federation. He was named Razor Ramon, a knockoff of characters from “Scarface” that he molded into certainly one of wrestling’s cool heels.

Together with his dripping moist hair, scruff and omnipresent toothpick, Ramon affected a Cuban accent and rapidly rose to main-event standing with matches towards Bret Hart, Diesel and the 1-2-Three Child. He received a number of championships throughout his five-year run and defeated Shawn Michaels in a landmark ladder match at WrestleMania in 1994. It earned match-of-the-year honors from Professional Wrestling Illustrated.

With promotional rival World Championship Wrestling nipping at WWE’s spot for prime wrestling firm within the 1990s, Ted Turner’s firm began making massive contract gives to a few of the greatest stars within the trade. WWE and WCW had by no means acknowledged one another on TV till the rivalry escalated by what grew to become referred to as the “Monday Evening Wars,” pitting Vince McMahon’s “Uncooked” towards Ted Turner’s “Nitro.”

Corridor made his greatest splash when he signed with WCW and made a shock entrance by the group on a Could 27, 1996 episode of “Nitro.” Earlier than the web completely pulled again the curtain on the trade, Corridor’s announcement – ” You already know who I’m. However you do not know why I am right here,” – had followers really believing WWE had invaded WCW.

Corridor was quickly joined by former WWE star Kevin Nash, the “Outsiders” who claimed they have been despatched for a hostile takeover of WCW. The angle gained mainstream consideration in July 1996 when their claims of a 3rd man to assist them lead the invasion turned out to be Hulk Hogan. Hogan grew to become a nasty man and the trio shaped the villainous New World Order, serving to WCW defeat WWE within the scores for 83 straight weeks.

Corridor later returned to WWE and wrestled in different promotions, however his profession was minimize brief by medicine and alcohol and a number of journeys to rehabilitation.

“I inform my youngsters this, ‘I can not inform you to not drink and do medicine, they’re enjoyable. It is enjoyable. They work,'” Corridor stated within the documentary. “However what sucks is once you need to stop and you may’t, and fairly quickly you alienate otherwise you damage everybody round you.”

Corridor was inducted into the WWE Corridor of Fame twice, as soon as for his Razor Ramon character and as soon as as a part of the NWO secure.

His 2014 speech when he went in as Razor Ramon has been wildly quoted by wrestlers and followers of the trade since information of his situation broke over the weekend.

Scott Corridor aka Razor Ramon speaks through the WWE Corridor of Fame Induction on the Smoothie King Middle in New Orleans on April 5, 2014. Jonathan Bachman / AP



“Arduous work pays off,” Corridor stated. “Desires come true. Dangerous instances do not final. However unhealthy guys do.”