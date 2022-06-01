Seafood restaurant Anchor Bar to open on Dallas’ Knox Street and at Preston-Royal

A brand-new restaurant named The Anchor Bar is slated to open at two Dallas places: on Knox Avenue and at Preston Highway and Royal Lane. Each are anticipated to start out promoting oysters and martinis in a yacht-club-like setting in 2023.
It’s a uncommon transfer from Dallas-based restaurant firm Vandelay Hospitality, to plan for 2 Anchor Bars at one time. However this firm has cornered the Dallas market on the subject of basic American delicacies. Vandelay operates Hudson Home, Drake’s Hollywood, D.L. Mack’s, Fortunate’s Sizzling Hen and East Hampton Sandwich Co.
D.L. Mack’s, the opposite latest Vandelay idea, is anticipated to open at Preston-Royal in summer season 2022.
The Anchor Bar at Preston-Royal will take the place of Cantina Laredo, a home-grown Tex-Mex restaurant that had been in Preston Hole for greater than 20 years. The seafood store taking its place shall be “large,” says Vandelay’s director of brand name technique Kathryn Web page — “one in every of our greatest eating places thus far.” It’s 6,000 sq. toes.
The buildings on the Preston-Royal intersection have gotten a face carry prior to now few years after a twister ripped by means of the neighborhood in fall 2019.
“We’re completely happy to assist deliver that intersection again,” Web page says, noting that Vandelay CEO Hunter Pond “has fond recollections going to that intersection” as a local Dallasite.
The restaurant on Knox Avenue will share a constructing with Chicago espresso store Foxtrot (which is anticipated to open significantly earlier than Anchor Bar, in summer season 2022). Anchor Bar joins a block stocked with eating places. Already open: Knox Bistro (previously Up on Knox), RH Rooftop, Toulouse, Taverna, Le Bilboquet, Georgie and Cafe Madrid. Coming quickly: celebrity-backed Italian joint Pizzana; seafood store Inexperienced Level; an unnamed idea rather than Highland Park Soda Fountain; and a brand new Village Baking Co.
For the primary time in firm historical past, Vandelay will add sushi to the menu at Anchor Bar. They’ll serve “the world’s coldest martinis” (a theme at different Vandelay eating places) alongside oysters. Anchor Bar will even have a smashburger on the menu. And a filet. Cuz, : Texas.
Vandelay is in a authorized dispute with former staff who say the corporate discriminated towards employees and clients. These instances are ongoing.
Anchor Bar eating places shall be at 10720 Preston Highway and 3130 Knox Avenue, each in Dallas. The Knox Avenue restaurant is anticipated to open first, in early 2023. Preston-Royal opens after that, additionally in 2023.