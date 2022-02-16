Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf undergoes foot procedure to remove screw from previous operation, per report

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf recently had a procedure done on his foot, as he posted a picture on Instagram this week of him rocking a walking boot. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the surgery was said to remove a screw from a previous procedure.

Per Rapoport, this was a minor procedure, but it was something that bothered Metcalf all season. Even with the injury, the third-year wideout caught 75 passes for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. Metcalf also had to weather three games without starting quarterback Russell Wilson, who injured the middle finger on his throwing hand in Week 5.

Metcalf’s best campaign came in 2020, as he picked up Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors after catching 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. Originally selected by Seattle with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, Metcalf is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. While Wilson’s future with the Seahawks is unknown, Metcalf indicated early last month that he plans on staying in Seattle.

“Of course,” Metcalf said about remaining in Seattle, via Bob Condetta of the Seattle Times. “I’m not trying to leave, but we’ve got the Cardinals to focus on right now. You can hit me up later in the offseason if you need that question answered.”