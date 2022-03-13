Seahawks QB 2022: Ranking all draft, trade, free agency and already rostered options for Seattle

For the primary time in 11 years, Russell Wilson won’t be the Seattle Seahawks’ beginning quarterback. After 10 embellished seasons that included two journeys to the Tremendous Bowl, Wilson was traded to Denver in change for a 2022 first-round decide, a 2023 first-round decide, a 2022 second-round decide, a 2022 fifth-round decide and a 2023 second-round decide.

With the commerce, Seattle has joined the listing of groups who’re out there for a quarterback. Happily for them, there are a number of viable choices at Seattle’s disposal, each in free company in addition to throughout the NFL Draft. Seattle might additionally commerce for a veteran quarterback someday between now and the beginning of coaching camp.

Listed here are seven viable choices to be Wilson’s successor for the 2022 season.

Free agent choices

Trubisky is hoping to earn a beginning job in 2022 after spending the 2021 season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo. The second total decide within the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky went 29-21 because the Bears’ beginning quarterback throughout the common season. His greatest season came about in 2018, when he earned Professional Bowl honors whereas serving to lead Chicago to a division title.

Trubisky wasn’t capable of duplicate that success throughout his last two years in Chicago. However he nonetheless had a beginning report (14-10) as a starter whereas whereas throwing 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over that span. Trubisky can also be cell sufficient to make performs along with his legs, as evidenced by his 5.6 yards per carry common throughout his time in Chicago.

A Professional Bowler throughout his rookie season, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019. He additionally threw a league-high 30 picks, which led to his departure from Tampa. He loved a profitable seven-game run because the Saints’ starter in 2021 earlier than an damage prematurely ended his season.

The 28-year-old Winston has first rate mobility, with 11 speeding touchdowns and a 4.2 yards per carry common. He additionally has vital expertise as a beginning quarterback with 77 begins below his belt.

A 2015 Professional Bowler for Minnesota, Bridgewater resurrected his profession with the Saints in 2019, when he went 5-Zero in aid of injured starter Drew Brees. Bridgewater put up strong numbers the previous two years because the Panthers and Broncos’ beginning quarterback. Throughout that span, Bridgewater accomplished 68% with 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The quickly to be 30-year-old quarterback can also be a menace on the bottom. He has 11 speeding touchdowns for his profession; in 2019, Bridgewater set career-highs with 5 speeding touchdowns and a 5.three yards per carry common.

The No. 2 total decide within the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota loved early success within the NFL that included serving to the Titans to the divisional spherical of the playoffs in 2017. His play started to dip that season, nonetheless, and in 2019, he was changed by Ryan Tannehill after six begins. During the last two seasons, Mariota threw lower than 30 passes as Derek Carr’s backup.

Like Trubisky, the 28-year-old Mariota is able to making performs along with his ft; he has rushed for 1,574 yards and 13 touchdowns whereas averaging six yards per carry. Not like Trubisky, Mariota will possible command a much less profitable monetary dedication.

Commerce choices

The Seahawks will possible be one of many groups that pursues Watson, who didn’t play a snap for the Texans final 12 months. The season earlier than that, he led the NFL with 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Watson earned three consecutive Professional Bowl nods from 2018-20 whereas serving to lead Houston to the playoffs in 2018-19. Watson can be arrange for fulfillment in Seattle, with D.Okay. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and new tight finish Noah Fant.

In-house choices

Lock was one of many three gamers who came to visit from Denver within the Wilson commerce. A 2019 second-round decide, Lock was unable to duplicate his profitable rookie season throughout his last two years in Denver. He led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2020 regardless of showing in solely 13 video games. He misplaced all three of his begins final season whereas finishing simply 60.4% of his throws.

Lock’s speeding statistics aren’t gaudy, however his power as a quarterback is his capability to make performs exterior the pocket on rollout performs. That can also be a weak point, as groups work on maintaining him within the pocket so as to restrict his effectiveness.

Draft choices

Kenny Pickett

Pickett, who handed Marino for first on the Panthers’ profession landing cross listing throughout Pitt’s ACC Championship Sport victory over Wake Forest, is arguably the most effective quarterback prospect within the draft. Alongside along with his gaudy passing statistics, Pickett has good mobility that may certainly be utilized in Matt Canada’s offense.

Matt Corral

Over the previous two seasons at Ole Miss, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback has thrown for 49 touchdowns in opposition to 18 interceptions and has accomplished over 69% of his throws. Alongside along with his success by way of the air, Corral has scored 11 touchdowns on the bottom this season and has confirmed to be a respectable menace as a runner.

Malik Willis

Essentially the most versatile quarterback on this 12 months’s draft, the Auburn switch has discovered success whereas quarterbacking Liberty over the previous two seasons. Alongside along with his 44 landing passes over that span, Willis has rushed for 1,768 yards and 25 touchdowns. His success throughout the 2020 season helped Liberty publish a 10-1 report and top-20 nationwide end. Willis would add a dimension to the Steelers’ offense that has been lacking over the previous a number of years.

Desmond Ridder

If the Seahawks cross on deciding on a quarterback within the first spherical, Ridder can be a strong Day 2 choice. In 4 seasons at Cincinnati, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Ridder threw 82 touchdowns in opposition to 28 interceptions. Final fall, he threw 30 touchdowns in opposition to eight interceptions whereas main the Bearcats to an berth within the Faculty Soccer Playoffs.

Ridder can also be an harmful runner, as he scored 28 touchdowns on the bottom in faculty that included 12 throughout the 2020 season.

Carson Sturdy

Throughout his last two seasons at Nevada, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Sturdy threw 63 touchdowns and simply 12 interceptions. Sturdy has led Nevada to a 15-6 report over that span that features two wins this season over Energy 5 colleges.

Whereas his arm power, downfield accuracy and skill to make fast selections with the ball have garnered reward, Sturdy just isn’t identified for his mobility, which is not factor contemplating Seattle’s weaknesses on the offensive line. There are additionally questions on Sturdy’s proper knee after he underwent surgical procedure in February and had the identical knee scoped in August.