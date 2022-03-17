Seahawks release three statements claiming Russell Wilson wanted out, new Broncos QB says breakup was mutual

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for all times with out star quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the franchise for the final decade and received Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster commerce that included a number of gamers and first-round picks. On Wednesday, the Seahawks launched three statements: one from staff proprietor Jody Allen, one from head coach Pete Carroll and one from common supervisor John Schneider. Whereas all three thanked Wilson for what he delivered to the franchise, all three statements shared one other theme.

All three statements claimed Wilson wished this variation of surroundings. Allen stated the quarterback “made it clear he wished this variation,” Carroll stated Wilson had a “need in doing one thing completely different,” and Schneider stated it was “evident that Russell was focused on taking part in some place else.”

You possibly can learn all three statements of their entirety, beneath.

Throughout Wilson’s Broncos’ introductory press convention Wednesday, he was requested in regards to the Seahawks placing out these statements claiming he initiated the commerce. Wilson responded with a giant smile.

“I didn’t provoke it. It was undoubtedly mutual.

“We’ll should examine it later, we’ll have some enjoyable possibly with my e book sooner or later, we’ll have some good tales.”

The Seahawks clearly wished to push the purpose that it was Wilson who wished this variation, and that they had been working to satisfy his request. It’s unlikely this will probably be one thing the 2 sides shuttle on, however it does sound like — as Wilson alluded to — that the reality will come out ultimately.