Seahawks release three statements claiming Russell Wilson wanted out, new Broncos QB says breakup was mutual

The Seattle Seahawks are making ready for all times with out star quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the franchise for the final decade and received Tremendous Bowl XLVIII. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster commerce that included a number of gamers and first-round picks. On Wednesday, the Seahawks launched three statements: one from group proprietor Jody Allen, one from head coach Pete Carroll and one from normal supervisor John Schneider. Whereas all three thanked Wilson for what he delivered to the franchise, all three statements shared one other theme.

All three statements claimed Wilson wished this alteration of surroundings. Allen mentioned the quarterback “made it clear he wished this alteration,” Carroll mentioned Wilson had a “need in doing one thing completely different,” and Schneider mentioned it was “evident that Russell was inquisitive about taking part in some place else.”

You possibly can learn all three statements of their entirety, beneath.

Throughout Wilson’s Broncos’ introductory press convention Wednesday, he was requested concerning the Seahawks placing out these statements claiming he initiated the commerce. Wilson responded with a giant smile.

“I did not provoke it. It was positively mutual.

“We’ll need to examine it later, we’ll have some enjoyable possibly with my ebook in the future, we’ll have some good tales.”

The Seahawks clearly wished to push the purpose that it was Wilson who wished this alteration, and that they have been working to meet his request. It is unlikely this can be one thing the 2 sides commute on, however it does sound like — as Wilson alluded to — that the reality will come out ultimately.