Seahawks releasing Bobby Wagner: Chargers, Patriots among 11 potential landing spots for perennial All-Pro LB

The Seahawks are cleansing home forward of the official begin of the 2022 offseason. On Tuesday, Seattle reportedly agreed to commerce franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos after which knowledgeable longtime linebacker Bobby Wagner that he will be released. Wilson’s departure marks a monumental transition for the franchise, however Wagner leaving is nothing to shrug at, both. Contemporary off his eighth straight All-Professional nod, the defensive centerpiece logged a career-high 170 tackles at age 31 in 2021. And whereas his loss saves Seattle $16.6 million this 12 months, it opens the door for one more crew to pounce on his manufacturing and management.

Which groups determine to return calling first? Listed below are 11 potential touchdown spots for Wagner:

When wholesome, the Browns boast one of many NFL‘s most promising rosters. However they might nonetheless use an improve at MLB, the place Anthony Walker Jr. manned the job in 2021. They’ve obtained loads of cap house ($17.9M) to spice up their playoff-caliber roster.

They’ve obtained different, larger holes to fill first, however they’ve been making an attempt to shore up the center of an in any other case stingy protection for some time. With nearly $30M in cap house, they’ll afford to take an even bigger swing on a ready-made starter and locker-room chief. If, in some way, they’ll additionally determine issues out at QB, they promise to offer Wagner one other shot at a playoff run.

In addition to being flush in cap house ($51.3M) and providing sunnier skies, Miami may sorely use an improve at ILB, and new coach Mike McDaniel is aware of the worth of a playmaking centerpiece from his days with the 49ers. Assistant Darrell Bevell served on the Seahawks’ employees for the primary six years of Wagner’s profession in Seattle.

Micah Parsons already headlines their LB corps, however he’s finest suited as a playmaking chess piece fairly than a middle-of-the-field normal. Dallas has different points to deal with, however getting Parsons higher working mates is on its record. Better of all, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was Wagner’s DC in Seattle from 2013-2014, when the Seahawks went to back-to-back Tremendous Bowls.

They only prolonged move rusher Harold Landry, however their feisty protection may use assist in the center, the place ex-Texans starter Zach Cunningham figures to be a wage cap casualty since he’s due over $10M in 2022.

Carolina has struggled to discover a chief for the guts of its protection since Luke Kuechly’s retirement after 2019, and whereas different points — QB, offensive line, and many others. — are extra urgent, they’ve monetary flexibility. Common supervisor Scott Fitterer was additionally the Seahawks’ director of faculty scouting when Seattle drafted Wagner again in 2012.

Wagner in all probability isn’t keen to leap from a longtime contender to a still-rebuilding crew, however New York has tons of cap house ($48.8M), a necessity on the place and a pair distinguished employees connections, with coach Robert Saleh and assistant Marquand Manuel each beforehand serving as Seahawks assistants early in Wagner’s profession.

Baltimore may use simply as a lot, if no more, assist alongside the inside defensive position and off the sting, however Wagner would give them a confirmed Professional Bowl-caliber presence alongside Patrick Queen within the center. Within the midst of a change at defensive coordinator, the Ravens may pay additional for a frontrunner of Wagner’s caliber, particularly in win-now mode.

New England’s prime two ILBs, Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley, are each set to hit free company, so it’ll be looking out for plug-and-play starters. Invoice Belichick, in the meantime, has by no means been one to shrink back from big-name gambles, and he proved in 2021 that he’s prepared to spend massive to shore up the protection.

2. Broncos

Have you ever heard about Denver’s new QB? Russell Wilson has lengthy been each a good friend and teammate to Wagner, and the Broncos’ splashy commerce for the Seahawks star signifies they’re all in on successful now. They might additionally nonetheless use rapid LB assist.

They’ve more cap space ($56.3M) than anybody within the NFL. Wagner is from Los Angeles. The crew is able to contend and will use linebacker reinforcements for Brandon Staley’s protection. As a bonus, secondary coach Tom Donatell spent 4 years on the Seahawks’ defensive employees throughout Wagner’s run with Seattle.