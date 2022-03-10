Seahawks trading Russell Wilson: Here are the star QB’s first comments since his reported trade to Broncos

The Seahawks agreed to end an era on Tuesday, reportedly finalizing a trade that will send franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos when the NFL offseason officially begins March 16. Both Denver and Seattle have referenced the blockbuster deal on social media, and now, a day after the stunning revelation of his relocation, Wilson himself has chimed in.

“Seattle, I love you,” the QB tweeted Wednesday. “Forever grateful.”

Neither Wilson nor the Seahawks are likely to fully comment on his reported trade until after the start of the official league year, when the move can be finalized. But the QB’s change of scenery will undoubtedly remain one of the top talking points until then, given both the massive haul Seattle will reportedly receive in return for the former Super Bowl MVP, as well as the Broncos’ bold acquisition of their most accomplished signal-caller since Peyton Manning.

QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris are set to join the Seahawks as part of the trade, which reportedly also includes two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders and one fifth-rounder, with Denver getting back a fourth-rounder along with Wilson. The Broncos had vowed to aggressively pursue a QB upgrade this offseason and were long linked to reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who announced earlier Tuesday that he’d be returning to the Packers in 2022.

Wilson, meanwhile, had downplayed but never fully shrugged off trade speculation, which surfaced in earnest last offseason. He spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Seahawks.