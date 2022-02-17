Sean McVay retirement rumors: Fiancée of Rams head coach says he’s not retiring after winning Super Bowl

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI, the topic of Sean McVay’s future in the NFL and the possibility of him walking away as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams came to the forefront. After throwing out the possibility of opting for early retirement, reports suggested that McVay could be pursued for the color analyst job for “Monday Night Football.” However, in the aftermath of the team winning its first Lombardi Trophy under McVay, signs seem to be pointing to the 36-year-old coming back for the 2022 season.

During the team’s Super Bowl championship parade in L.A. on Wednesday, McVay led a “run it back” chant to the delight of fans in attendance — a clear sign he’s thinking about giving it another go next year. Rams COO Kevin Demoff also pointed to McVay’s on-stage message and said that he is “ready to go defend our title.”

Arguably the cherry on top that seems to solidify McVay staying on as Rams head coach came from his fiancée Wednesday night. Veronika Khomyn posted on social media that McVay “is NOT retiring!!!”

That seems to be as clear of a message as you can get without actually hearing it from McVay himself.

Of course, having McVay in the fold would be a massive advantage for the Rams in their hopes of becoming the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Since being hired as the Rams head coach in 2017, McVay is 55-26 in the regular season and 7-3 in the playoffs, which now includes a Super Bowl title.