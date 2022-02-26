Sean McVay says he’s committed to coaching Los Angeles Rams, won’t pursue TV opportunities

Coach Sean McVay will not be pursuing any tv opportunities and is committed to serving to the Los Angeles Rams defend their Tremendous Bowl title, he advised ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.
The New York Submit, citing sources, reported Friday that McVay was set to meet with Amazon subsequent week, with Amazon presumably prepared to supply as a lot as 5 years and $100 million. Amazon will stream “Thursday Evening Soccer” solely on Prime Video beginning this fall.
Within the days main up to the Tremendous Bowl, the 36-year-old McVay spoke introspectively about finally attaining a more healthy work-life steadiness, telling reporters, “I do know I like soccer and I am so invested on this factor and I am within the second proper now. However in some unspecified time in the future, too, for those who stated what would you like to find a way to do? I would like to find a way to have a household and I would like to find a way to spend time with them.”
He sparked additional hypothesis about his coaching future a day after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Tremendous Bowl LVI, responding to a query about returning in 2022 with, “We’ll see.”
Two days later, nonetheless, McVay appeared to telegraph his intentions on the Rams’ Tremendous Bowl parade, initiating a chant of “Run it again!” and playfully making an attempt to coax three-time Defensive Participant of the 12 months Aaron Donald out of a possible retirement.
McVay’s feedback on household — he’s set to marry fiancée Veronika Khomyn this summer season after their nuptials had been twice postponed for pandemic-related causes — and his coaching future got here in opposition to the backdrop of a number of sources telling ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry up to now and once more just lately that McVay has thought-about working as a tv analyst in its place to coaching.
In January, a number of league executives urged to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that McVay may comply with an identical coaching/broadcasting path to Jon Gruden, whom McVay coached beneath in Tampa Bay in 2008, and take a break from coaching for a profitable TV job.
