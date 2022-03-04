Sean McVay says Rams ‘definitely want to be able to get Odell back’ despite torn ACL in Super Bowl

One of the most surprising personnel moves of last season was the Los Angeles Rams bringing in Odell Beckham Jr. After he was released by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham landed with a team that already had two wide receivers who would seemingly be ahead of him on the depth chart. Of course, when Robert Woods tore his ACL soon after Beckham’s arrival, things changed quite a bit and Beckham took on a larger role than expected.

That worked out quite well for both Beckham and the Rams. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games, then went 4-54-1, 6-69, and 9-113 in the Rams’ run through the NFC playoffs. Beckham was off to a strong start in the Super Bowl, catching both passes thrown in his direction and gaining 52 yards, before he tore his ACL while reaching back to attempt to catch his third target.

The Rams ended up coming back and winning the game with Beckham on the sideline. Given how late in the year his ACL tear occurred, it’s highly likely that he misses a significant portion of next season. Despite that, Rams coach Sean McVay made it clear the Rams want Beckham on their team next season.

“We definitely want to be able to get Odell back,” McVay said during an appearance on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “I also know that there’s gonna be some other teams that probably want his services, but hopefully we’ll be able to convince him to come back and be a part of this thing.”

McVay also went out of his way to praise Beckham not just as a player, but as a person.

“Odell is somebody that we want to continue to work with,” he said. “I can’t say enough about him as a teammate, as a person. I really love him, cherish our relationship that we were able to establish and develop, and I’m hopeful that there will be many more years to come with us working together.”