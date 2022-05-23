Search for burglary suspects underway after OKC Braum’s hit

A K-9 unit searched the property but didn’t find anyone

Police are searching for the suspects who broke into a Braum’s overnight in northwest Oklahoma City.Around 4 a.m. Monday, police responded to the Braum’s near the Northwest Expressway and Meridian Avenue. Officers found a broken drive-thru window, but no one was inside.A K-9 unit searched the property but didn’t find anyone. Authorities are reviewing surveillance videos.

Police are searching for the suspects who broke into a Braum’s overnight in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, police responded to the Braum’s near the Northwest Expressway and Meridian Avenue. Officers found a broken drive-thru window, but no one was inside.

A K-9 unit searched the property but didn’t find anyone. Authorities are reviewing surveillance videos.