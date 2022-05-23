Oklahoma

Search for burglary suspects underway after OKC Braum’s hit

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Police are searching for the suspects who broke into a Braum’s overnight in northwest Oklahoma City.Around 4 a.m. Monday, police responded to the Braum’s near the Northwest Expressway and Meridian Avenue. Officers found a broken drive-thru window, but no one was inside.A K-9 unit searched the property but didn’t find anyone. Authorities are reviewing surveillance videos.

