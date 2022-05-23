OFFICERS JORDAN EXPECTED IN COURT TODAY JUSTIN OVERNIGHT AND HAPPENING RIGHT NOW, OKLAHOMA CITY POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS WHO BROKE INTO A BUSINESS? OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY AND MERIDIAN AROUND 4 AM TYHE SAY THEY FOUND A BROKEN OUT DRIVE-THRU WINDOW, BUT NO ONE INSI ADE CANINE UNIT SEARCHED THE PROPERTY BUT NO ONE WAS FO
Search for burglary suspects underway after OKC Braum’s hit
A K-9 unit searched the property but didn’t find anyone
Police are searching for the suspects who broke into a Braum’s overnight in northwest Oklahoma City.Around 4 a.m. Monday, police responded to the Braum’s near the Northwest Expressway and Meridian Avenue. Officers found a broken drive-thru window, but no one was inside.A K-9 unit searched the property but didn’t find anyone. Authorities are reviewing surveillance videos.
