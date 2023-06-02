Search for suspect in Miami-Dade murder continues after man’s arrest in Broward

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The murder of Malcolm Johnson Jr. has left his circle of relatives and family members in a state of grief. According to the police, his murder used to be carried out in a brutal and heartbreaking way, and detectives are looking out for a 2d suspect in the case.

The police have launched surveillance photos which presentations Marcuss Treevone Ealy and his associate right through the armed theft that resulted in Johnson’s dying in the early hours of Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach. Ealy used to be later arrested via Hollywood cops on Wednesday in Broward County.

Currently, Ealy is being held on the primary prison in Fort Lauderdale with out bond for the open case in Miami-Dade. It has been reported that he has pending fees that come with ownership of a firearm via a convicted felon, murder, fleeing and eluding a regulation enforcement officer, working with no legitimate motive force’s license, resisting an officer with out violence, and grand robbery auto.

Anyone with information about this situation is inspired to name Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 and Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

