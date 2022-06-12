Search on for Doral hit-and-run driver who dragged victim down the street

DORAL – Doral police are on the hunt for a driver who hit a person and dragged him down the street.

It occurred at the intersection of NW 87 Avenue and NW 36 Street.

Doral PD stated two pedestrians had been hit, and one in all them dragged greater than 200 toes.

Witnesses say this all started when two automobiles going north on 87 Avenue collided.

We’re advised the drivers of each autos bought out of the automotive to research the harm, however one in all them jumped again in the automotive and tried to drive off. In the means of fleeing, the driver and the passenger of the different automotive had been struck.

“We heard a lot of commotion. We turned around to see a car speeding off and a man being dragged by the car. Once I went over there and kind of investigated what was going on, it seems like there was some sort of accident,” defined witness Michael Skinner. “When the passenger and the driver came out of the car to check the damages, the car tried to flee and struck the woman, and drag the gentleman blocks down the road.”

Police say each the driver and the passenger who had been hit had been transported to the hospital, however their situations are at present unknown.

Anyone with information about the driver who fled the scene is requested to name Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.