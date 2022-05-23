Search Resumes For Missing Kayaker Near Kennedy | News, Sports, Jobs

KENNEDY — A search was set to resume this morning on the Conewango River in Kennedy for a kayaker who went missing Sunday evening.

First responders including the county’s water and tech rescue teams had been summoned around 7 p.m. to an area near Routes 394 and 62 in the hamlet.

A man reportedly entered the water when the kayak he was in struck a log jam on the river, Sheriff James Quattrone said Monday. The man has not been located as of this morning.

Several boats and ATVs were requested to the scene Sunday evening, and firefighters could be seen along the river on Route 394.

The tech rescue team is part of Chautauqua County Emergency Services; the dive team includes county Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be released when it becomes available.