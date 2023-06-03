Texas

Search transitions to recovery for 3 missing men in Iowa building collapse

June 3, 2023
BC_Reporter

Authorities have transitioned their search from rescue to recovery for three men who were reported missing following a partial collapse of an Iowa apartment building. The News reports that engineering investigations carried out before the accident revealed that certain parts of the building were not structurally sound, according to the owner. Roxana Saberi updates on the situation as the search for the missing men continues.

