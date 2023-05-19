Search underway for 12-year-old girl last seen at Margate Middle School – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Police in Margate, Florida are asking for the general public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl who used to be reported lacking. Chelsea Toledo used to be last seen after being dropped off at Margate Middle School round 9 a.m. on Thursday. After categories ended, Toledo didn’t go back house and investigators imagine she will have left faculty in a while after being dropped off by way of her oldsters.

According to detectives, Chelsea Toledo is 5 toes, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 102 kilos. She has a medium construct, brown eyes, and lengthy black hair. Toledo used to be last seen dressed in a black blouse and blue denims. Police have labeled her as a lacking endangered juvenile.

If you have got information about Chelsea Toledo’s whereabouts, please touch Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

