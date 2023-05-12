Search underway for 14-year-old boy reported missing in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Hollywood Police are asking for the general public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy. Railyn Balbuena was once remaining noticed leaving a place of abode on Hillcrest Drive in Hollywood on Thursday.
Balbuena is described as 5 toes 6 inches in peak, with black hair. He was once remaining noticed dressed in a black jacket, black and white sweatpants, and white footwear.
If any individual has any information as to Balbuena’s whereabouts, they’re advised to touch Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP (4357).
