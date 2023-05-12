Search underway for 14-year-old boy reported missing in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Hollywood Police are asking for the general public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy. Railyn Balbuena was once remaining noticed leaving a place of abode on Hillcrest Drive in Hollywood on Thursday.

Balbuena is described as 5 toes 6 inches in peak, with black hair. He was once remaining noticed dressed in a black jacket, black and white sweatpants, and white footwear.

If any individual has any information as to Balbuena’s whereabouts, they’re advised to touch Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper for your inbox