Search underway for 15-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Hollywood Police is looking for the general public’s assist in finding 15-year-old Lauren Aitkens who used to be reported missing in Hollywood. She used to be remaining noticed at the 1100 block of North fortieth Avenue at round 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to officers, Aitkens used to be dressed in white shorts, a tie-dye blouse, and purple Crocs when she went missing.

Those who have any information on Aitkens’ whereabouts are suggested to touch Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

