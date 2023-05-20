Search underway for 40-year-old man reported missing in SW Miami-Dade – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Miami-Dade Police Department is looking for the help of the general public in finding a 40-year-old man who used to be reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade. Shelove Volmy used to be final observed in the realm of the 16500 block of Southwest 107th Court on Friday night time, and government are urging someone with information on his whereabouts to return ahead and call Miami-Dade Police at 305-471-8477.

Mr. Volmy is described as status 5 toes 5 inches tall, weighing roughly 175 kilos, with black eyes and bald. He used to be final observed dressed in a white polo blouse with a multi-color logo in the entrance, black and white footwear, and used to be sporting coloring books on the time of his disappearance. Furthermore, government suspect Mr. Volmy is also in want of services and products.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is recommended to touch the Miami-Dade Police Department in an instant.

