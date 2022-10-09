Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

Florida

October 8, 2022
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.A tan cow was noticed lurking by floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officers are actually making an attempt to find it. 

The cow has been noticed off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer stated. 

The Seminole County Sheriffs’ Office stated they tried to find the cow by helicopter on Friday, however weren’t capable of spot the cow. 

The cow’s rancher has additionally been notifed.

Several individuals reported the cow in the world to deputies. 

