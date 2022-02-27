Season-high turnovers cost Red Raiders

Here are three key takeaways from Texas Tech’s 69-66 loss to TCU on Saturday night:

No. 1

Texas Tech will certainly hope that it doesn’t run into Mike Miles and TCU again in the Big 12 Tournament. The veteran guard had Texas Tech’s number defensively for most of this game. Miles got himself open for 3-point shots on a handful of possessions, but his most notable offense came as he took the ball to the basket. On two occasions, Miles got a layup without any resistance from Texas Tech’s defense. Throughout the game, Miles carved the Texas Tech defense with his passing and driving. Miles finished with 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field. Miles also had four rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Turnovers

The Red Raiders turned the ball over 20 times against TCU, self-inflicted wounds that couldn’t be healed before the clock expired. The 20 turnovers were a season-high for Texas Tech, with 13 of them coming in the second half. Texas Tech’s offense was already struggling to get the ball inside on offense, and TCU’s ability to force turnovers only put the Red Raiders in worse positioning. The Red Raiders have plenty to improve on before March Madness, but the turnovers may take preeminence.

Learning experience

The Red Raiders will certainly look to avoid any more losses this season, but today’s game against TCU gave them a blueprint of things that need addressing before tournament play. Most notably were the turnovers, but they also struggled to contain their defensive aggressiveness. Texas Tech’s players bit on a number of pump fakes and left their feet defensively. This led to TCU generating high-quality shots from 3-point range. Texas Tech also struggled at times to break a soft full-court press from the Horned Frogs.

