Season opener, managerial debut for FC Dallas’ Nico Estévez results in draw with Toronto FC

The Nico Estévez era at the helm of FC Dallas started on a neutral note.

FCD settled for a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Estévez’s debut as a manager in MLS, with Jader Obrian scoring the first goal of the season in the ninth minute but Toronto finding an answer through Jonathan Osorio in the 45th minute.

It’s a long season, but FCD hoped to start life under Estévez with a victory and provide a tangible example that the ambitious offseason, in which the team bid farewell to leading scorer and top prospect Ricardo Pepi but added a number of highly touted new pieces, will lead to immediate results.

“Overall, we’re happy with the performance because we created enough chances to win the game. We’re not happy with the result because we want to win games at home, but I think we did everything we can to win the game,” Estévez said.

FCD’s offseason moves started to pay dividends early. Paul Arriola, who the team traded for in the winter, linked with returning players Paxton Pomykal and Obrian to find the opener. Arriola received a Pomykal pass near the corner of the 18-yard area and fired across the box to Obrian, who scored with his first touch.

The home side continued to work well after the goal, withstanding a 21st-minute chance by Jesus Jimenez that was blocked by Matt Hedges to create two big opportunities before the end of the first half-hour. In the 25th minute, Brandon Servania hit a shot that was deflected, with Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono scrambling to palm it over his crossbar.

Bono was beaten five minutes later, with Jesus Ferreira making a long run from midfield to feed Arriola for a finish, only for the flag to go up for offside.

FCD could hardly argue with that decision but was left fuming in the 42nd minute when Obrian and Bono came together, with Obrian arguing he could’ve continued to collect a ball he had poked forward only for the sliding goalkeeper to bring him down. Referee Jair Maruffo was unmoved by the argument, and play continued.

“Of course,” Obrian said when asked if it was a penalty. “I hadn’t seen it again until just now in the locker room, but it’s a clear penalty. But the referees decide how to do their job, and we just keep fighting. This is just getting started.”

Toronto FC closed the half with its only goal of the game, a long passing move that was finished as Jimenez got a cheeky touch on a cross into the box and sent the ball toward the back post. That’s where Osorio was able to get his right foot on the ball and put it past FCD goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

Estévez was happy to see the team respond in the second half, though neither team was able to truly put its stamp on the match with a second goal or long stretches of control.

“I think we started really well. At the end of the first half, Toronto had taken control of the game. But in the second half we started really well. We generated several scoring chances, were in control and changed up how we were pressing at halftime and that led to their goalkeeper having to get involved,” Estévez said. “There was a bit of a drop-off in the rest of the second half, but that’s normal with all the effort we’ve put in — especially in the first game of the season.”

Despite the second half struggles, FCD nearly sent fans home happy from a cold, wet Toyota Stadium. Obrian keyed a breakaway in the 90th minute that looked promising, but Ferreira put his shot into the side netting instead of getting it around to the other side of the post.

The team returns to action next week, traveling to face the New England Revolution in its first road tilt of the season.

Find more FC Dallas coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.