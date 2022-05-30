Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC odds, prediction: Soccer expert reveals 2022 MLS picks, May 29 best bets

Charlotte FC would not have a win on the street but within the 2022 MLS season, however Queen Metropolis will attempt to change that after they go to the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night time. The Jap Convention membership does have some momentum heading into Sunday’s match, having defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 final weekend. In the meantime, Seattle is looking for some consistency in its personal season having solely received 4 of its first 11 matches. The Sounders look to seek out success on residence soil as Sunday’s match kicks off a five-game homestand.
Kickoff from Lumen Discipline in Seattle, Washington is about for 9:30 p.m. ET. Seattle is the -185 favourite (danger $185 to win $100) within the newest Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas Charlotte is a +525 underdog. A draw is priced at +310, and the over-under for whole targets is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.
Sutton, a former collegiate soccer participant, has been SportsLine's prime soccer editor for almost 5 years. He has adopted soccer carefully for for much longer and elements in managerial ways, projected lineups and previous performances to make the most-informed choices potential, maintaining his finger on the heartbeat of the sport all around the globe.
Now, Sutton has damaged down Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC from each angle. Listed below are the betting traces and developments for Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders.
- Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders cash line: Seattle -185, Charlotte +525, Draw +310
- Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders unfold: Seattle -0.5 (-170)
- Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders over-under: 2.5 targets
- SEA: Received final residence MLS recreation 3-1 over Minnesota
- CHA: Has not received a recreation on the street this season
Why you must again Seattle Sounders
Whereas the Sounders have struggled within the early a part of their 2022 MLS marketing campaign, they’ve a chance on Sunday to get a superb residence document going. Seattle received its final league residence recreation 3-1 over Minnesota United, and a repeat efficiency may assist them set up a powerful home-field presence.
Seattle additionally welcomes again captain Nicolas Lodeiro, who missed the final match due to the start of his daughter. Lodeiro together with fellow midfielder Cristian Roldan have been vivid spots for the Sounders within the early a part of the season. Plus, each discovered the again of the web in Seattle’s final residence recreation.
Why you must again Charlotte FC
Loads is being made out of Charlotte being considered one of seven MLS groups to not have a street win this season. However the Jap Convention membership did have a convincing 5-1 street victory over the Richmond Kickers within the U.S. Open Cup on Might 11, so profitable as an away staff is not utterly out of the query.
Charlotte additionally has momentum popping out of their 2-1 win final weekend. In that recreation, Charlotte outshot the Whitecaps 18-11 whereas controlling 64 % of possession and sustaining 84 % go accuracy. If Charlotte will get into the same groove, it could possibly be tough for Seattle to include them.
Sutton has analyzed the Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders match from all sides.
So who wins Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders? And the place does all of the betting worth lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC match, all from the soccer expert who is 92-68 in his last 160 soccer picks, and discover out.
