Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy: Major League Soccer live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Following two 1-Zero wins to open the season, can Javier Hernandez and the Galaxy maintain the great run going in opposition to the Seattle Sounders? With no targets scored and no factors two matches into the season, this isn’t the beginning that Brian Schmeltzer anticipated after rounding out one of the crucial full rosters in MLS, but when that’s the tradeoff wanted for development into the semifinals of Concacaf Champions League then it was value it.

Fredy Montero and Christian Roldan led the Sounders to a 3-Zero midweek win over Leon that ought to make their job simpler within the second leg of the tie. It was a match the place all of the potential of the Sounders assault confirmed and that’s whereas Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz had been each injured. Is that this a precursor that Schmeltzer might must rotate a few of his stars till they be taught to play collectively? Solely time will inform.

However the Galaxy shall be ready because the protection has pitched consecutive shutouts to start out the season. Raheem Edwards has been a great addition at each ends of the pitch tallying two assists and Douglas Costa seemed extra snug too, creating 5 possibilities. If he will get issues going, the Galaxy should not solely a playoff crew however this facet will threaten for MLS Cup.

Right here’s our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Find out how to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, March 12 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 12 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Subject — Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Subject — Seattle, Washington TV: Fox | Stay stream: fuboTV (Attempt free of charge)

Fox | fuboTV (Attempt free of charge) Odds: Sounders +124; Draw +225; Galaxy +235 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Recreation | Seattle vs. Los Angeles

Storylines

Seattle Sounders: The harm record might get shorter as Bruin, Lodeiro, and Alex Roldan have a shot to be accessible for the match. All three will probably must accept a spot on the bench however that’s fantastic contemplating the depth accessible to the crew. Consistency has been a difficulty because the Sounders haven’t performed the identical lineup for 2 matches in a row as soon as this season. Provided that they’re competing on a number of fronts, I don’t count on that to start out immediately because the Galaxy will reap the benefits of that.

LA Galaxy: With a clear invoice of well being Greg Vanney will hope that brief relaxation for the Sounders will let Mark Delgado clear issues up in midfield. Together with the addition of Edwards, Delgado has been an enormous assist as Vanney was capable of nab some key contributors from his MLS Cup successful Toronto FC crew. The Galaxy will need to rating a objective earlier than the ultimate 15 minutes of the match because the Sounders are adequate to pounce in the event that they’re left in a sport however having the ability to rating late winners is vital too.

Prediction

I’ve perception within the new-look Galaxy protection to a minimum of pull out an away draw however given their type, I’m selecting them to take all three factors in Seattle. Choose: Seattle Sounders 0, LA Galaxy 1