Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy: Major League Soccer live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Following two 1-Zero wins to open the season, can Javier Hernandez and the Galaxy preserve the nice run going towards the Seattle Sounders? With no targets scored and no factors two matches into the season, this is not the beginning that Brian Schmeltzer anticipated after rounding out one of the vital full rosters in MLS, but when that is the tradeoff wanted for development into the semifinals of Concacaf Champions League then it was price it.

Fredy Montero and Christian Roldan led the Sounders to a 3-Zero midweek win over Leon that ought to make their job simpler within the second leg of the tie. It was a match the place all of the potential of the Sounders assault confirmed and that is whereas Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz had been each injured. Is that this a precursor that Schmeltzer could have to rotate a few of his stars till they study to play collectively? Solely time will inform.

However the Galaxy might be ready because the protection has pitched consecutive shutouts to start out the season. Raheem Edwards has been addition at each ends of the pitch tallying two assists and Douglas Costa seemed extra comfy too, creating 5 possibilities. If he will get issues going, the Galaxy usually are not solely a playoff group however this facet will threaten for MLS Cup.

This is our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

The right way to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, March 12 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 12 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Area — Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Area — Seattle, Washington TV: Fox | Reside stream: fuboTV (Attempt free of charge)

Fox | fuboTV (Attempt free of charge) Odds: Sounders +124; Draw +225; Galaxy +235 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Recreation | Seattle vs. Los Angeles

Storylines

Seattle Sounders: The damage record may get shorter as Bruin, Lodeiro, and Alex Roldan have a shot to be out there for the match. All three will doubtless must accept a spot on the bench however that is superb contemplating the depth out there to the group. Consistency has been a difficulty because the Sounders have not performed the identical lineup for 2 matches in a row as soon as this season. Given that they are competing on a number of fronts, I do not anticipate that to start out at present because the Galaxy will make the most of that.

LA Galaxy: With a clear invoice of well being Greg Vanney will hope that brief relaxation for the Sounders will let Mark Delgado clear issues up in midfield. Together with the addition of Edwards, Delgado has been an enormous assist as Vanney was in a position to nab some key contributors from his MLS Cup profitable Toronto FC group. The Galaxy will need to rating a aim earlier than the ultimate 15 minutes of the match because the Sounders are ok to pounce in the event that they’re left in a recreation however having the ability to rating late winners is essential too.

Prediction

I’ve perception within the new-look Galaxy protection to no less than pull out an away draw however given their type, I am choosing them to take all three factors in Seattle. Decide: Seattle Sounders 0, LA Galaxy 1