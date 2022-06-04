The SEC didn’t decide on a future scheduling format throughout its spring conferences in Destin, Florida, this week after narrowing it down to 2 distinct choices, commissioner Greg Sankey informed reporters.
“We now have extra work to do,” said Sankey. “Narrowed it all the way down to a few choices. You by no means know what [else] might emerge.”
On the desk are each an eight- and nine-game mannequin. The eight-game mannequin would characteristic one widespread opponent every season with a rotating schedule of seven opponents. The nine-game mannequin would characteristic three widespread opponents with six rotating opponents a 12 months. Different fashions, together with so-called “pods” and divisions, have already been dominated out.
The NCAA eliminated a requirement for conferences with at the very least 12 members to have divisions on Could 18, clearing the best way for various scheduling codecs. The Pac-12 immediately turned the primary to alter, asserting that the league’s 2022 title recreation will happen between the No. 1 and No. 2 groups primarily based on convention successful share.
The SEC is not in a lot of a rush to determine a brand new scheduling mannequin, as Oklahoma and Texas could not enter the league till 2025 on the newest. The divisional construction might be in place for at the very least the 2022 season.
The case for eight video games
The SEC has performed eight convention video games since splitting to divisions in 1992. The ACC and SEC are the one Energy 5 leagues that also play eight convention video games, whereas the Large Ten, Large 12 and Pac-12 play 9.
Whereas different leagues could be penalized for taking part in fewer convention video games, the decrease quantity has by no means value the SEC. The league has produced a School Soccer Playoff workforce every season, and twice produced a pair of groups. Given the standard of competitors, maximizing the schedule isn’t any precedence to compete for the playoff.
Moreover, enjoying eight video games is a handout of types to the SEC’s “have-nots.” Colleges like Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, historically troublesome locations to win, have manageable pathways to bowl video games by enjoying eight convention video games and scheduling winnable nonconference matchups. That pathway is threatened by shifting to 9. Naturally, lower-revenue colleges appear a lot keener on enjoying eight convention video games, and a 1-7 mannequin offers for extra frequent rotation between colleges.
The case for 9 video games
If the SEC strikes to a nine-game convention schedule with three protected matchups, it will maximize each the incomes potential and watchability of the league. Whereas nonconference matchups present worth, a 16-team convention offers loads of high quality video games that may develop into aggressive schedule-wise with a lot of the remainder of school soccer.
The SEC is crammed with rivalries. Attempting to slender down the important thing matchups that may play yearly to only one is a shedding proposition for everybody. Finally, a schedule with just one protected rivalry implies that Texas and Texas A&M would not play yearly. The Third Saturday in October would finish on annual foundation. LSU doubtless would not play Florida or Arkansas. That might be a disgrace.
9 convention video games would create extra alternatives for losses, however it’s extremely unlikely even a number of losses would maintain the SEC out of the School Soccer Playoff. The schedule could be grueling and high quality sufficient that the winner of the league could be a lock.
