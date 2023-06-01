SEC increases fines, adds security measures in an effort to stop fans from storming field, court

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) lately introduced its plan to building up fines for fans who rush the sector or court after a sport. The new pointers state that the primary offense will price the house college $100,000, the second one $250,000, and $500,000 for next violations.

According to the SEC, box or court storming happens when the visiting crew and/or sport officers are nonetheless at the taking part in floor. The league lets in SEC colleges to allow fans at the box or taking part in floor as soon as all contributors of the opposing crew and officers have safely exited.

The new coverage calls for each and every college to create a security contingency to save you box or court dashing. Every establishment will have to additionally broaden a communique plan that daunts fans from dashing the sector and main points the person consequences issued via the varsity for the violation of that rule.

Last fall, Louisiana State University (LSU) was once fined $250,000 on two separate events after fans stormed the sector following the Tigers’ victory over Ole Miss and in LSU’s 32-31 time beyond regulation win towards Alabama for the varsity’s fourth violation of the coverage.

The adjustments have been in line with the findings of a operating team made up of athletic administrators, tournament control administrators and campus security workforce from the SEC closing fall. At the time, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned, “Current conference policies need to be reviewed and improved with a focus on addressing field and court incursions by spectators after contests.”