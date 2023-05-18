Second arrest made in case of body found burning in a field in Ruskin

Authorities in Ruskin have made a moment arrest in relation to the case of a body that used to be found burning in a field. Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa, 26, used to be found through the United States Marshall’s Service in Houston, Texas. Christian Segura Alvarez, 20, used to be arrested on April fifteenth, not up to a week after the invention of the sufferer’s body.

The investigation started on Saturday, April fifteenth when Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) won a 911 name about a model being set on hearth in an open field in the back of a residential house. However, upon arriving, the government found out that it used to be in reality a human body. The sufferer used to be found with higher body trauma and there used to be a knife lodged in their again. Officials additionally got here throughout remnants of an orange blouse, blue jean cloth, and a most commonly intact brown paintings boot in the quick neighborhood.

As the investigation improved, officers had been in a position to discover the lacking 2014 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to the sufferer in Alachua County. They additionally acquired surveillance photos which confirmed Alvarez and someone else working the truck. Finally, telephone knowledge research led investigators to consider that the car used to be on the location the place the sufferer’s body used to be later found out. Alvarez reportedly confessed to being concerned in the crime and to assaulting the sufferer.

Alvarez has been charged with second-degree homicide with a firearm ensuing in nice physically hurt or demise, in addition to tampering with bodily proof with regards to a capital criminal. As for Almaraz-Barbosa, he has been arrested for second-degree homicide, abuse of a useless human body, tampering with bodily proof, and grand robbery of a motor car. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has now not but launched any further information in regards to the case.

