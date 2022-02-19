Second arrest made in Oklahoma child porn case

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. () – Deputies say they have made another arrest in a disturbing case of child pornography in the state.

Earlier this month, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Matthew Quinlynn Lambert after they say child pornography was found on his phone.

Matthew Lambert

Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Investigators began looking into the case and realized at least one video involved a local child.

Following further investigation, authorities realized one video featured a child, Lambert, and another man.

Now, deputies say they have made a second arrest in the case.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Kenneth Deck III on complaints of manufacturing child pornography and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Kenneth Deck III Credit: Oklahoma County Jail

In an interview with officials, Deck reportedly admitted to having sexual contact with the victim in exchange for drugs.

Officials say more charges could be filed as the investigation continues to unfold.