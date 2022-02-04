Second day of bomb threats against multiple historically Black colleges and universities

For the second day in a row, several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday, resulting in shelters-in-place and canceled classes as authorities swept campuses looking for devices. No explosions have been reported.

Howard University, in Washington, D.C., was threatened on both days. It declared an all-clear Tuesday as it did Monday.

This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin / AP



CBS Washington, D.C., affiliate WUSA-TV says a bomb threat was also reported at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Tuesday.

Other schools getting threats Tuesday included Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State, in Georgia; Xavier University in Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta and Morgan State in Baltimore.

In addition to Howard on Monday, schools receiving threats included Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland and Delaware State University.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the FBI said in a statement to CBS News. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

On Tuesday, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, announced he has contacted the FBI and DHS to help get HBCUs and their leaders “the answers they deserve.”

“It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month,” Thompson said Tuesday. “Moreover, this rash of threats against HBCUs put further strain on campuses and communities that were already under great stress, as they try to operate safely during the pandemic. These bomb threats against HBCUs deserve a full investigation, particularly given the dynamic terrorism threat landscape.”

