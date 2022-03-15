Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has examined optimistic for COVID-19, the White Home introduced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris examined detrimental, however is curbing her schedule on account of her husband’s optimistic take a look at.Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated Harris wouldn’t take part in a deliberate Equal Pay Day occasion on Tuesday night on the White Home with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of warning.””The Vice President examined detrimental for COVID-19 at the moment and can proceed to check,” she stated.Biden and Harris appeared collectively Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an occasion marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion authorities funding measure.”He is feeling very nicely, I am instructed,” Biden stated Tuesday night on the occasion, noting Harris needed to skip. “Let’s ship her our love,” he instructed attendees.Harris and Emhoff each acquired their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks earlier than taking workplace and their second dose simply days after Inauguration Day in 2021. They acquired booster pictures in late October.Absolutely vaccinated and boosted individuals have a excessive diploma of safety towards severe sickness and dying from COVID-19, significantly the most typical and extremely transmissible omicron variant.Earlier Tuesday, Emhoff participated in an outside occasion at a Washington park to focus on the work of AmeriCorps Nationwide Civilian Group Corps. The White Home didn’t instantly reply when requested if he was just lately in shut contact with Biden or First Girl Jill Biden.Earlier than Emhoff’s prognosis was public, White Home press secretary Jen Psaki stated Biden had examined detrimental for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has examined optimistic for COVID-19, the White Home introduced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris examined detrimental, however is curbing her schedule on account of her husband’s optimistic take a look at.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated Harris wouldn’t take part in a deliberate Equal Pay Day occasion on Tuesday night on the White Home with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of warning.”

“The Vice President examined detrimental for COVID-19 at the moment and can proceed to check,” she stated.

Biden and Harris appeared collectively Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an occasion marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion authorities funding measure.

“He is feeling very nicely, I am instructed,” Biden stated Tuesday night on the occasion, noting Harris needed to skip. “Let’s ship her our love,” he instructed attendees.

Harris and Emhoff each acquired their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks earlier than taking workplace and their second dose simply days after Inauguration Day in 2021. They acquired booster pictures in late October.

Absolutely vaccinated and boosted individuals have a excessive diploma of safety towards severe sickness and dying from COVID-19, significantly the most typical and extremely transmissible omicron variant.

Earlier Tuesday, Emhoff participated in an outside occasion at a Washington park to focus on the work of AmeriCorps Nationwide Civilian Group Corps. The White Home didn’t instantly reply when requested if he was just lately in shut contact with Biden or First Girl Jill Biden.

Earlier than Emhoff’s prognosis was public, White Home press secretary Jen Psaki stated Biden had examined detrimental for COVID-19 on Sunday.