Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff — Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband — has examined constructive for COVID-19, the White Home introduced Tuesday.

Harris and Emhoff skipped an equal pay occasion on the White Home Tuesday afternoon due to the constructive prognosis. Emhoff held an outside gardening occasion in Northeast Washington, D.C., earlier Tuesday. A White Home official stated the president isn’t thought of a detailed contact of Emhoff.

“Earlier at the moment, the Second Gentleman examined constructive for COVID-19,” stated Deputy Press Secretary to the Vice President Sabrina Singh in a press release. “Out of an abundance of warning, the vp won’t take part in tonight’s occasion. The vp examined damaging for COVID-19 at the moment and can proceed to check.

Harris appeared with President Biden on Tuesday for a invoice signing occasion. It’s not but clear whether or not Harris will quarantine.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks to workers after touring The Denver Mint in Denver, Friday March 11, 2022. The Denver Mint is one in every of two areas that areas manufacturing cash for the brand new American Ladies Quarters Program which incorporates the Maya Angelou quarter greenback coin. (Jason Connolly/Pool by way of AP Jason Connolly / AP



Though Emhoff is not a White Home worker, his prognosis is critical given his stature and interplay with different prime officers.

The White Home stated that as of early Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Biden was final examined Sunday, and examined damaging.

Throughout the equal pay occasion, Mr. Biden stated “the primary girl’s husband” contracted COVID-19, and first girl Jill Biden corrected the president.

— Tim Perry contributed to this report

Extra



