Second round of special investigation into Oklahoma, Swadley’s concludes – FOX23 News

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The second round of the special investigation into the contract between Oklahoma and Swadley’s concluded Monday.

During the newest listening to, lawmakers put Steven Harpe, the enterprise providers govt director, within the scorching seat.

Harpe mentioned his company’s half within the controversy performed no function within the contract. He additionally mentioned three statutes exempt the Oklahoma Tourism Department from the Office of Management and Enterprise Service’s oversight.

“OMES wasn’t involved at all,” Harpe mentioned. “We weren’t involved in the contracting. We weren’t involved in the RFP. We weren’t involved until a year later. That’s when it came across our desk. I think it was a contract amendment.”

Lawmakers now ask what must occur to forestall one other failed contract, costing Oklahoma taxpayers tens of millions of dollars and a whole bunch of jobs.

Harpe mentioned suggestions ought to wait till after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation wraps up its investigation.

