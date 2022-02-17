Second teen charged in shooting death of 13-year-old | Crime News













A second teen has been charged as an adult in the December shooting death of a 13-year-old police say began over a live social media video.

Lamar Norman III was fatally shot about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 27 just outside the Savannah Landing Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, according to a court affidavit.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Skylar Neill, 14, was charged about a week later with felony first-degree murder and committing a gang-related offense.

Prosecutors charged Kyng Smith with the same counts on Friday.

A witness told police Norman and other associates of the same gang were making a live Instagram post “intentionally (meant) to disrespect” a rival gang when Norman revealed the group’s location, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Another witness alleged that Neill was in a group of the rival gang’s associates who saw the post and drove together in an SUV to look for Norman and those in the post.