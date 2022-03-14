Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the $560 billion investment in America’s transportation infrastructure – 60 Minutes

Three years in the past, Pete Buttigieg was the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a metropolis with solely about 160 site visitors lights. Right this moment “Mayor Pete” is “Secretary Pete,” head of the USA Division of Transportation. Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Regulation handed final yr, he is overseeing one of the crucial vital investments in America’s bridges, roads and rails in additional than half a century.

Buttigieg is 40 years previous, a Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and former Navy Reserve officer who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Now he is coping with a pandemic-related provide chain disaster and attempting to make sure that a whole lot of billions of taxpayer {dollars} are well-spent on growing old transportation programs in determined want of restore.

At about 6:30 a.m. on January 28, this bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania collapsed whereas a bus and a few vehicles had been driving throughout it. Nobody was killed, however a number of folks had been injured. Federal investigators are attempting to grasp why security inspectors hadn’t warned {that a} collapse was imminent.

The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh this previous January

Anderson Cooper: When anyone’s driving over a bridge, ought to they really feel assured?

Pete Buttigieg: Yeah. I imply, we now have to be sure that it is secure. There’s inspection requirements that we set federally. However– however here is the problem. If a bridge is deteriorating– you are gonna really feel the results of that as a result of with the intention to hold it secure it might need to be closed.

42% of America’s bridges are at the least 50 years previous, and greater than 7% are thought-about “structurally poor,” together with one not removed from Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s workplace in Washington, D.C.

Anderson Cooper: So this doesn’t look nice.

Pete Buttigieg: I imply, have a look at it, proper? It– it tells a narrative proper there. we’re proper by– you know– a thriving financial space within the nation’s capital, and you bought actually bits of rust coming off– pipes and the underside of our bridge. Often–

Anderson Cooper: That is truly from– from that?

Pete Buttigieg: Yeah, I feel so. I feel that was this bridge. (LAUGH)

When grading the general state of this nation’s infrastructure, the American Society of Civil Engineers not too long ago gave the U.S. a C-minus.

Anderson Cooper: How is it potential {that a} nation like the USA will get a C-minus on infrastructure?

Pete Buttigieg: Nicely, you get what you pay for. And for just about so long as I have been alive, our nation has been under-investing in public issues, for an extended time– all people right here in Washington mentioned, “We gotta do that,” or, “We’re gonna do that,” It is lastly occurred However we– we acquired a lotta time to make up for.

The bipartisan infrastructure invoice signed into regulation by President Biden in November ensures at the least $850 billion of spending over the following 5 years. There’s $55 billion to assist communities take away lead pipes and ship clear ingesting water, $65 billion to develop broadband web service and make it extra inexpensive, and one other $65 billion to improve the nation’s energy grid. Many federal businesses are concerned, however Pete Buttigieg’s Division of Transportation would be the largest recipient of funds, distributing greater than $560 billion over 5 years to enhance the whole lot from tunnels, bridges, and roads to mass transit, ports, and airports.

Anderson Cooper: When was the final time that the nation invested this sum of money in infrastructure?

Pete Buttigieg: Relating to roads and bridges, we’ve not invested at this stage because the Eisenhower administration, since they constructed the interstate freeway system within the first place.

Anderson Cooper: What are folks going to see totally different of their lives or of their communities due to this funding?

Pete Buttigieg: I feel one of many first stuff you’re gonna discover is accelerated work on roads and bridges. not simply the massive, well-known bridges in our largest cities. That is hundreds of bridges across the nation.

Correspondent Anderson Cooper and Pete Buttigieg

One of many many issues Pennsylvania will do with its infrastructure cash is rebuild that bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh. And Washington D.C. plans to repair the “H road” bridge we noticed close to Union Station. However in lots of circumstances, it is too early to know precisely which initiatives can be funded. That is as a result of a few of the cash can be awarded by Buttigieg and his workers to communities that may compete for discretionary grants. However extra money is being despatched on to the states, the place governors and native leaders will resolve how you can spend it.

Anderson Cooper: In a number of communities, after they get cash, their emphasis is on constructing new roads. You are attempting to emphasise fixing present roads. That is not all the time common.

Pete Buttigieg: There’s all the time a bias towards the shiny, new factor. However the reality is, as a rustic, we have gotta care for what we have got.

Anderson Cooper: In earlier variations of the invoice there have been provisions that might’ve required states to dedicate cash to repairing freeways earlier than constructing new ones. These provisions had been taken out.

Pete Buttigieg: The necessities aren’t there, but it surely’s nonetheless a good suggestion. And we’re nonetheless going to encourage it.

Anderson Cooper: There’s analysis displaying that traditionally extra of the grant cash goes to states that voted for the social gathering in energy. Below Obama it went to blue states, underneath President Trump it went to– to purple states. Is that gonna occur once more?

Pete Buttigieg: We’re actually targeted on taking these social gathering politics out of the image

Anderson Cooper: However no administration says, “Yeah, that is what we’re doing.” However traditionally that’s what occurs.

Pete Buttigieg: However have a look at what we’re truly doing. So this final spherical of discretionary grants, for instance, $1 billion that I had the ultimate log off on. We truly went over the congressional requirement for a way a lot goes to rural areas. Rural areas aren’t recognized for supporting my political social gathering. However they– (LAUGH) they do have a lotta want. And so we’re funding good initiatives there.

Moody’s analytics estimates the infrastructure regulation will create 872,000 new jobs by late 2025. Initiatives lengthy on the drafting board might lastly occur.

For instance: the Hudson River prepare tunnel that runs between New York and New Jersey is a vital artery that native leaders have been attempting to improve for years.

Pete Buttigieg: It was absolute state-of-the-art, best-construction expertise… 110 years in the past. (LAUGH)

Anderson Cooper: In nineteen– in 1910.

Pete Buttigieg: Yeah. And we’re going deep into the 21st century nonetheless relying on that hundred-year-old infrastructure.

Pete Buttigieg

The tunnel’s so badly broken crews need to work on it at evening so items of it do not fall on the tracks in the course of the day. If an anticipated infrastructure grant comes by way of, development of a brand new tunnel may lastly start subsequent yr.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has mentioned he’d like to make use of infrastructure cash to assist construct a companion to the congested Brent Spence Bridge that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

Airports all around the nation can be receiving cash this yr to improve their runways and terminals – LAX will get $79 million, Chicago O’Hare 74 million, and Atlanta’s worldwide airport $92 million.

Secretary Buttigieg plans to make use of a few of the infrastructure cash to revitalize low-income black neighborhoods that had been divided or broken by the development of interstate highways. However Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed some skepticism about that.

Ron DeSantis at press convention: I imply, I heard some stuff, some bizarre stuff from the Secretary of Transportation attempting to make this about social points. To me, a street is a street… so I imply I do not know, I might have to try that.

Anderson Cooper: Is a street a street?

Pete Buttigieg: In fact a street is a street. But when a street was in-built such a means that it eliminated, destroyed, or divided a group of colour, that is one thing we have gotta cope with–

Anderson Cooper: What do you do about it? I imply, you are not gonna reroute a freeway.

Pete Buttigieg: Nicely, you would possibly. if federal {dollars} had been used to divide a neighborhood or a metropolis, federal {dollars} must be used to reconnect it. Now, that does not all the time imply the freeway has to go fully. Possibly you gotta bridge over it or round it, or introduce transit or totally different choices. However the level is, transportation ought to all the time join, by no means divide.

The passage of the infrastructure invoice within the Senate was the results of some critical bridge-building. 5 Republican and 5 Democratic senators negotiated the deal and satisfied their colleagues to assist it. Within the Home of Representatives, 200 Republicans and 6 Democrats voted towards the laws, however that did not cease lots of them from later claiming credit score for the cash it gave to their districts.

Anderson Cooper: While you hear a member of Congress who didn’t vote for this cash turning round and taking credit score (LAUGH) for the cash that’s coming to their district–

Pete Buttigieg: It is an incredible factor, is not it? As irritating as that may be, so long as the mission will get accomplished, so long as it advantages the individuals who reside there– the politics are what they’re.

In the event you hadn’t seen, Pete Buttigieg is, himself, a really expert politician. In 2019, when he introduced he was operating for the Democratic presidential nomination, most individuals did not know him and could not pronounce his identify.

However they rapidly discovered.

He led the sphere in Iowa together with Bernie Sanders and completed a detailed second in New Hampshire. When he dropped out of the race in March, 2020, he endorsed Joe Biden, who later supplied him a cupboard publish. When he was sworn in, he turned the primary overtly homosexual cupboard secretary to be confirmed by Congress.

Anderson Cooper: Did you consider it on that day?

Pete Buttigieg: Yeah. Yeah, I imply, it was exhausting not to consider it. It wasn’t that way back that being homosexual meant that you just could not have any job within the federal government– by no means thoughts being a soldier or a cupboard officer. You could not be a bookkeeper. You may lose your job–

Anderson Cooper: And you would be fired should you had been.

Pete Buttigieg: And many individuals had been. And to know now that– that– I might be who I’m and have this job, I– I do know what meaning for a lotta folks.

In August 2021, Buttigieg and his husband Chasten adopted new child twins, a boy and a woman.

The twins had been born prematurely and their son, Gus, hung out in intensive care. However as provide chain issues mounted final fall, Buttigieg got here underneath assault for taking parental depart throughout a disaster.

Tucker Carlson on Fox Information: Pete Buttigieg has been on depart from his job since August after adopting a toddler, paternity depart, they name it, attempting to determine how you can breastfeed, no phrase on how that went.

Anderson Cooper: Have been you shocked by– by that criticism?

Pete Buttigieg: A little bit bit. Yeah. As a result of a few of it got here from corners that– discuss so much about household values. One thing– I needed to ensure folks understood was that, like so many mother and father need to do, I took care of my youngsters and I took care of enterprise.

His company has to date made a whole lot of tens of millions of {dollars} accessible to enhance ports throughout the nation, however provide chain issues stay a serious problem.

Anderson Cooper: Are you able to say when the availability chain situation can be solved?

Pete Buttigieg: When the pandemic ends it will get so much higher. However It is gonna take years to have the sort of transportation infrastructure that we actually must climate the following shock, whether or not it is a pandemic or who is aware of, a cyber-attack actually extra excessive climate associated to local weather change. we have got to get extra resilient for that.

The infrastructure regulation consists of an unprecedented $66 billion over 5 years for Amtrak to enhance its present rails and tunnels and develop its service. There’s additionally $5 billion to assist construct a community of charging stations throughout the nation for electrical automobiles. However many of the transportation cash goes to roads, highways, and bridges.

Anderson Cooper: There’s people who’ve regarded at– on the infrastructure invoice and do not actually see it having a web optimistic influence on local weather. you realize, all of the concrete that is being made, metal that is being made, all that could be a huge– launch of carbon

Pete Buttigieg: That is why we gotta spend these {dollars} in a wise means, proper? the extra we get folks on to transit, give ’em good transit choices, the much less they need to drive. After which when they’re driving, the extra we get ’em in electrical automobiles, that is good for the local weather too.

Giving infrastructure cash to native leaders all around the nation may show to be superb for Pete Buttigieg ought to he resolve to run for nationwide workplace once more. However it would take a few years to finish a few of these initiatives. And earlier than there are new bridges and improved roads, there can be plenty of closed lanes and site visitors jams. We had been curious what the american society of civil engineers – the group that gave the nation’s present infrastructure a C-minus – thought the infusion of federal funds would accomplish. One in all their prime officers informed us it was a really optimistic improvement however nonetheless solely about half of what is wanted.

Anderson Cooper: She says that she hopes that the infrastructure grade seven years from now can be a B. With all the cash that is being spent nonetheless solely a B. Have you ever ever gotten a B in your life? You s– you strike me because the kinda man who hasn’t gotten a lotta Bs in your life–

Pete Buttigieg: Look– you realize, we’re all the time capturing for A plus. However this is not like constructing a home. That is constructing a rustic, actually. And a few of these issues do take time. Every passing yr you may see extra outcomes, and it’s gonna take some time.

Produced by Andy Court docket and Evie Salomon. Broadcast associates, Annabelle Hanflig, Eliza Costas and Mabel Kabani. Edited by Robert Zimet.

