SEC’s Greg Sankey weighs in on steeper penalties for field, court stormings: ‘People have to stop it’

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is thinking about harsher penalties, like sport forfeitures and bowl bans, to deter lovers from storming fields and courts after large victories, as showed through its commissioner Greg Sankey in an interview with Sports Illustrated. He mentioned that the accountability for the protection of the visiting staff has to be increased as lovers breaking into the sphere could cause many hazards for all concerned events. Other concepts like higher fines and the lack of a long term house sport have been reported previous, however they proved to be inadequate to deter lovers in the previous.

Despite the SEC’s coverage that imposes a $50,000 effective on faculties for the primary offense of lovers’ box storming, adopted through $100,000 for the second one offense, and a quarter-million greenbacks for each next example, lovers stormed the sphere two times in October 2022 after sure SEC soccer video games. Sankey expressed that stipulating a rule by myself would possibly not suffice to stop lovers from storming the sphere, indicating that there must be some self-regulation. One can ship groups into stands to rejoice with lovers as observed in basketball or train lovers to rejoice with out dashing the sphere and tearing down goalposts.

No reputable adjustments have been proposed but, however a three-person staff consisting of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, and Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has been appointed to increase proposals to provide to the league all the way through the SEC’s annual spring conferences in past due May and early June in Destin, Florida.